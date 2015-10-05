Slovakia sees faster narrowing in budget gap after election year slip

BRATISLAVA (Reuters) - Slovakia’s finance ministry sees the budget deficit falling faster than previously expected in 2017 and 2018 after a slip expected this year, draft budget documents showed on Monday, despite higher spending plans.

The leftist government, seeking re-election in March, sees a growing economy boosting its tax take.

It has in recent weeks approved halving the sales tax on staple foods to 10 percent next year, and a 4 percent wage hike for teachers and other state employees. It also plans to raise the minimum wage from 380 euros ($425) to 400 euros from January.

The finance document, to be voted on by the government on Wednesday, sees the 2017 deficit dropping to 0.42 percent of gross domestic product based on a GDP growth estimate of 3.6 percent, versus the 0.88 percent gap in a previous outlook.

It expects the euro zone country to reach a balanced budget in 2018, a year earlier than planned, as the economy expands by an expected 3.6 percent in that year as well.

The ministry kept the deficit forecast for 2016 unchanged at 1.93 percent but said it would narrowly miss its 2.49 percent target for this year and expected a 2.74 percent shortfall, still well within European Union limits.