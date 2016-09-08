Slovak rescue helicopter crashes, four dead

BRATISLAVA (Reuters) - A rescue helicopter crashed in central Slovakia on Wednesday night, killing three rescuers and a patient aboard, a spokeswoman for the private rescue service Air Transport Europe said.

Rescuers found the helicopter and four bodies on Thursday morning in Strelniky, a mountainous area near Banska Bystrica, around 240 kilometres east of the capital, Bratislava.

Witnesses said the helicopter crashed about 10 minutes into its flight. It was carrying a 38-year old man who was staying at a local cabin and injured his leg during a hike, www.tvnoviny.sk reported.

The Bell 429 helicopter was new and the 50-year old pilot had more than 4,600 hours of flight time, www.cas.sk said.

The spokeswoman could not give any details on the cause of the crash.