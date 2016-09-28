FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Slovakia may buy, not lease, Saab's Gripen jets, may pick other make
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 28, 2016 / 12:35 PM / a year ago

Slovakia may buy, not lease, Saab's Gripen jets, may pick other make

The writing of a Swedish Saab Gripen F fighter jet is seen in during a media presentation at the Swiss Army Airbase in Emmen, central Switzerland in this October 12, 2012 file photo.Michael Buholzer/Files

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRATISLAVA (Reuters) - Slovakia might buy, rather than lease, a fleet of Gripen fighter jets from Sweden's Saab or might choose a different supplier, Defense Minister Peter Gajdos said on Wednesday.

The four-party government led by Prime Minister Robert Fico, re-elected for a second consecutive term in March, had been in talks with Saab on the lease of Gripens to replace Slovakia's outdated Russian Mig-29 fighter jets.

"The government extended my mandate to negotiate on the lease or purchase ... and also untied my hands to negotiate with other states in order to best use our resources in terms of price and securing Slovakia's defense," Gajdos said.

Saab was still Slovakia's first choice, he said.

Slovakia plans to sign a "Joint Sky" deal this year with the Czech Republic, which has a fleet of leased Saab Gripens, he said. The deal would enable the two countries, both NATO members, to share the cost of maintenance and pilot training.

Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova; Editing by Louise Ireland

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.