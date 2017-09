Slovakia's presidential candidate Andrej Kiska reacts as he arrives at the party election headquarters to observe the ongoing election results in Bratislava March 29, 2014. REUTERS/David W Cerny

BRATISLAVA (Reuters) - Philanthropist and former businessman Andrej Kiska has taken an early lead over Prime Minister Robert Fico in Slovakia’s presidential election, partial results of the second and final round of voting showed on Saturday.

Kiska, who is politically unaffiliated, had 58.8 percent of the vote versus 41.2 percent for the center-left prime minister, according to results from 20 percent of the country’s voting districts.