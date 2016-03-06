FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovak PM leads election but no easy path to form government - partial result
March 6, 2016 / 2:45 AM / a year ago

Slovak PM leads election but no easy path to form government - partial result

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRATISLAVA (Reuters) - Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico’s leftist Smer party looked poised to win the country’s parliamentary election, after taking 29.3 percent of the votes, results from 50.4 percent of the voting districts showed on Sunday.

The partial results showed Smer was on course to win the most votes but lose its parliamentary majority, and gains by a number of small parties may produce a fractured parliament with no clear path to forming a majority government.

Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova and Jan Lopatka; Editing by Tom Brown and Matthew Lewis

