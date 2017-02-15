Slovakia may give state pre-emption rights in key company sales

BRATISLAVA (Reuters) - Slovakia's government is considering a change in law to give the state an automatic right of first refusal to buy into companies deemed to be of national importance when private owners want to sell their interests, Economy Minister Peter Ziga said on Wednesday.

A new law on "strategic" companies, whose importance would be defined by their industry, region where they are based or the number of employees, will be discussed by leaders of the country's three ruling parties on Thursday.

Prime Minister Robert Fico has been a strong critic of past privatizations.

"If a foreign investor decides to sell its share ... it could be an opportunity for the state to say it has an automatic pre-purchase right even if it's not part of the shareholders' agreement," Ziga told reporters after a regular government meeting.

In 2015 the previous government, also led by Fico, secured an option that may eventually boost the government's 34 percent stake in the country's main electricity producer Slovenske Elektrarne to 51 percent under Italian utility Enel's deal to gradually sell its 66 percent stake in Slovenske to Czech group EPH.

Tighter controls may also apply to private companies such as United States Steel Corp's Slovak subsidiary. Slovak media have reported that the U.S. firm has been in talks with Hesteel Group of China to sell the US Steel Kosice plant, one of the country's biggest employers.

Ziga said last year the government may seek to buy a stake in the plant, employing some 12,000 people, to prevent its closure by a new owner.

The coalition on Thursday will also discuss the possibility of creating an energy industry holding company that would house the state's shares in Slovenske Elektrarne, gas company Eustream and electricity and gas distribution companies.

Coalition leaders have repeatedly called for better management and more transparent control of state-owned shares by placing them under one roof.