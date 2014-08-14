Slovak PM says nation must be ready for Russian gas supply cut

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Slovakia must be prepared for a potential disruption of Russian natural gas supplies via Ukraine, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Thursday.

“We must be prepared that such a situation can actually come about,” Fico said when asked about potential disruptions during a meeting with representatives of the main Slovak gas company, SPP.

Russia cut gas supplies to Ukraine on June 16 in a dispute over unpaid bills but so far has continued to supply gas which Ukraine sends on to Russia’s clients.

Europe takes about a third of its gas imports from Russia, and about 40 percent of that amount flows through Ukraine and into the west via Slovakia.