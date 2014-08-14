FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Slovak gas pipeline to Ukraine to start tests on Aug 16
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 14, 2014 / 3:32 PM / 3 years ago

Slovak gas pipeline to Ukraine to start tests on Aug 16

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Slovak gas pipeline operator Eustream will begin testing a pipeline on Aug. 16 that is expected to begin carrying gas from the European Union to Ukraine starting in September, the company said on Thursday.

Eustream said interruptible capacity will be offered during the testing period on the Vojany-Uzhorod pipeline that can supply up to 10 billion cubic metres annually to Ukraine. This represents nearly 20 percent of Ukraine’s yearly demand.

Russia cut off gas supplies to Ukraine on June 16 citing unpaid bills in the third such standoff in a decade. EU member Slovakia and Ukraine signed a deal in April allowing the EU to send a limited amount of gas to Ukraine through an unused pipeline now being upgraded.

(Company corrects start date to Aug 16 from Aug 15)

Reporting by Michael Kahn, Editing by Jason Hovet and Erica Billingham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.