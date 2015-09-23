Eustream chief expects increased gas to Ukraine this winter

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Slovak pipeline operator Eustream expects increased gas shipments to Ukraine this winter and could build a new link to further reduce Kiev’s reliance on deliveries directly from Russia, its chief executive Tomas Marecek said.

Speaking at the Reuters East European Investment Summit in Prague, Marecek said a pipeline bringing gas eastward to Ukraine had only been partly used in recent months, but he expects full utilization to help Ukraine get through the winter.

“We are ready if our customers nominate 100 percent and we will transport under any circumstances,” he said. “I expect the pipeline will be utilized 100 percent this winter.”

Eustream could also build an additional 7-kilometre link alongside the existing pipeline within the coming year, that would connect the Slovak and Ukraine systems and provide increased options for Kiev to meet winter demand.

Ukraine generates billions of dollars in transit revenue carrying Russian gas to the European Union, with Slovakia representing a major gateway.

Russia accounts for about a third of Europe’s gas, but pricing rows between Russia and Ukraine have disrupted supplies to the EU. Dealings between the two countries have also been complicated by a conflict between Ukrainian government troops and separatists in the east of the country. Moscow denies directly supporting the separatists.

Before the last winter, the EU increased eastward flows to help Ukraine meet demand. Eustream provided the bulk of that capacity.

“If there is a clear, long-term need, we can find a solution on how to expand the capacity, but it should be for a reason,” Marecek said. “If existing capacities are full then it makes sense to build new capacities ... A new pipeline to Ukraine could be ready for next winter if needed.”

Marecek also said Eustream was trying to move forward on the proposed 20 bcm Eastring pipeline that would run from Slovakia through Bulgaria, increasing energy security in the region.

While talks are progressing between countries and companies involved, a key to make the estimated 750 million euro project a reality is to win EU backing that could lead to co-financing arrangements as well as easing the permitting process, he said.

The proposed 570 kilometer project could eventually be expanded up to 40 bcm and would be able to transport gas either from Russia to the Balkans or from the West to the Balkans.

“It is a huge project involving many countries, so you can’t expect it will be easy,” Marecek said. “If the plan has the EU’s ‘Project of Common Interest’ status we are convinced it can be built within four years.”

