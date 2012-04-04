FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovak President appoints leftist Fico as prime minister
April 4, 2012 / 10:23 AM / 6 years ago

Slovak President appoints leftist Fico as prime minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Slovakia's new Prime Minister and leader of the left-wing Smer party Robert Fico attends his appointment ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Bratislava April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa

BRATISLAVA (Reuters) - Slovak President Ivan Gasparovic appointed centre-left leader Robert Fico as prime minister on Wednesday after his Smer party won a landslide victory in an early election last month.

The 47-year-old lawyer, who concluded Slovakia’s accession to the euro zone during his previous term as prime minister in 2006-2010, replaces Iveta Radicova, whose centre-right government collapsed in October last year.

Fico has said he would honor pledges to cut the fiscal gap below the EU’s official limit of 3 percent next year, flagging higher taxes for wealthy Slovaks and companies.

Reporting by Martin Santa, editing by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Toby Chopra

