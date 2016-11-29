FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Gothic ice dome rises in Slovakia's High Tatra mountains
#Arts
November 29, 2016 / 5:30 PM / 9 months ago

Gothic ice dome rises in Slovakia's High Tatra mountains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A statue inside the gothic-style ice dome is seen at the mountain resort of Hrebienok near the town of Stary Smokovec, Slovakia November 28, 2016. Picture taken November 28, 2016.David W Cerny

HREBIENOK, Slovakia (Reuters) - Fifteen sculptors worked three weeks to shape 90 tonnes of ice into a gothic-style dome that opened to visitors last week in the High Tatra mountains of Slovakia.

Built 1,285 meters (4,240 feet) above sea level in the resort of Hrebienok, the ice dome also serves for weddings and engagement ceremonies and should last until April.

It features replicas of gothic statues from the nearby Spis region, including a statue of Virgin Mary with baby Jesus and a statue of Master Paul of Levoca, a 15th century woodcarver who made the world's highest gothic altar.

The ice dome is protected by a special tent which keeps the temperature at around minus seven degrees Celsius (20 degrees Fahrenheit) to keep it from melting, according to dome guide Jaroslav Orencak.

Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova; editing by Mark Heinrich

