BRATISLAVA The first president of independent, post-communist Slovakia, Michal Kovac, died on Wednesday aged 86 after suffering from Alzheimer's disease, President Andrej Kiska said.

Kovac, an economist and banker, was elected by lawmakers after the amicable break-up of Czechoslovakia in 1993, four years after the Velvet Revolution toppled socialism.

(Reporting By Tatiana Jancarikova, Editing by Angus MacSwan)