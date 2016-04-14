Slovak PM Fico in hospital with chest pain, cancels Czech visit

BRATISLAVA (Reuters) - Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico will stay in hospital for observation until Friday morning after undergoing an unscheduled heart examination following chest pains, a hospital spokeswoman said.

Fico postponed a visit to the Czech Republic on Thursday.

He had canceled an appearance at a court hearing on Tuesday for health reasons, though he attended a cabinet meeting on Wednesday and presented the new cabinet’s agenda without any visible health problems.

On Thursday morning, he was admitted to the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases after suffering chest pains.

“Examinations did not confirm a heart attack,” spokeswoman Dobroslava Krajacicova said. She added Fico’s family did not wish to reveal further details.

She said the prime minister had complained of pain and pressure in the chest. He made his own way to the hospital rather than call an ambulance.

She said Fico was conscious and communicative but would remain in hospital overnight.

Fico, 51 is a regular jogger and plays football. He has a history of spinal problems and sports-related injuries but no known heart issues.

He was appointed prime minister for the third time last month following an election won by his leftist Smer party.