Slovak Prime Minister Fico to stay in hospital at least until Saturday after chest pains
April 15, 2016 / 2:01 PM / a year ago

Slovak Prime Minister Fico to stay in hospital at least until Saturday after chest pains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico speaks during an interview with Reuters in Bratislava, Slovakia, in this February 22, 2016 file photo. REUTERS/David W Cerny/Files

BRATISLAVA (Reuters) - Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico will stay in hospital for observation at least until Saturday morning after being hospitalized with chest pain on Thursday, a hospital spokeswoman said on Friday.

Examinations at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases did not confirm a heart attack.

Fico canceled Thursday’s visit to the Czech Republic and missed a scheduled appearance at the Globsec security conference in the Slovakian capital, Bratislava, on Friday.

No announcement has been made on whether he will be able to present the cabinet’s program manifesto in parliament on Monday as planned.

Fico, 51 is a regular jogger and plays soccer. He has a history of spinal problems and sports-related injuries but no known heart issues.

He was appointed prime minister for the third time last month following an election won by his leftist Smer party.

Reporting By Tatiana Jancarikova, editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
