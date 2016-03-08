FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovak National Party chief says talks only with PM Fico for now
March 8, 2016 / 12:23 PM / a year ago

Slovak National Party chief says talks only with PM Fico for now

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Slovak National Party (SNS) will negotiate on forming a new government only with current Prime Minister Robert Fico for the time being, party chairman Andrej Danko said.

“As of today we’ll negotiate only with the leader who accepts the president’s mandate to form a government,” Danko told reporters.

Prime Minister Robert Fico has the first chance to form a cabinet after his leftist Smer party won Saturday’s national election but lost its majority in parliament.

He may struggle to find partners, however, with six out of seven other parliamentary groups saying on Monday they would not join a Smer-led cabinet.

Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova; Editing by Alison Williams

