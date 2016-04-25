Slovak leader's condition good after heart surgery, hospital says

BRATISLAVA (Reuters) - Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico’s condition is good as he recovers after Friday’s heart surgery, a spokeswoman for the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases said on Monday.

The hospital said Friday the unspecified surgery went well but gave no details on Fico’s diagnosis.

Doctors said examinations did not confirm whether Fico had suffered a heart attack. He checked himself into the hospital on April 14, complaining of chest pains.

The newspaper Dennik N, which was first to report that Fico was in surgery, quoted a hospital source as saying he had a double bypass, a procedure that diverts the flow of blood around a section of a blocked or partly blocked artery in the heart. A full recovery from bypass surgeries may take a number of weeks.

“The prime minister is feeling well, his condition after the surgery is good,” hospital spokeswoman Dobroslava Krajacicova said. “He remains at the intensive care unit, which is standard procedure.”

Fico, who won a second straight term in office in a March general election, canceled scheduled visits to the Czech Republic and Poland last week because of his condition.

He is due to lead the country through its rotating six-month European Union presidency in the second half of this year.

Deputy Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini stood in for Fico to present the new government’s agenda to lawmakers, who are expected to approve it this week. Fico’s four-party coalition government has a comfortable majority of 81 votes in the 150-member parliament.

The 51-year-old Fico is a regular jogger and also plays soccer. He has a history of spinal problems and sports-related injuries but had no heart issues until now.