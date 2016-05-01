FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Slovak Prime Minister Fico released from hospital after heart surgery
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
May 1, 2016 / 11:36 AM / a year ago

Slovak Prime Minister Fico released from hospital after heart surgery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Slovakia's Prime Minister and leader of Smer party Robert Fico leaves after a live broadcast of a debate after the country's parliamentary election, in Bratislava, Slovakia, March 6, 2016. REUTERS/David W Cerny

BRATISLAVA (Reuters) - Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was released from hospital on Sunday after having heart surgery on April 22, he said on his official Facebook page.

Fico, 51, was hospitalized in the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases on April 14 after complaining of chest pains. Doctors have said examinations did not confirm whether Fico had suffered a heart attack.

The hospital has not specified Fico’s surgery although newspaper Dennik N, quoting a hospital source, said he had a double bypass.

Fico won a second straight term in office in a March general election and is due to lead Slovakia through a rotating six-month European Union presidency in the second half of this year.

Reporting By Tatiana Jancarikova; Editing by Clelia Oziel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.