Slovak Prime Minister Fico released from hospital after heart surgery

BRATISLAVA (Reuters) - Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was released from hospital on Sunday after having heart surgery on April 22, he said on his official Facebook page.

Fico, 51, was hospitalized in the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases on April 14 after complaining of chest pains. Doctors have said examinations did not confirm whether Fico had suffered a heart attack.

The hospital has not specified Fico’s surgery although newspaper Dennik N, quoting a hospital source, said he had a double bypass.

Fico won a second straight term in office in a March general election and is due to lead Slovakia through a rotating six-month European Union presidency in the second half of this year.