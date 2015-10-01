Slovakia halves sales tax on staple foods as election nears

BRATISLAVA (Reuters) - Slovak parliament approved a 50 percent cut in sales tax on staple foods on Thursday as part of the leftist government’s package of measures to help poorer families, with an election due next March.

The law will cut the sales tax on basic groceries including bread, butter, milk and meat to 10 percent from the current 20 percent as of January.

The lower rate already applies to pharmaceuticals and books.

Finance Minister Peter Kazimir said the change would cost the budget 77 million euros ($86 million) in lost revenue next year but would not raise the fiscal deficit, expected to reach 1.93 percent of gross domestic product, as a growing economy fills state coffers.

“This measure will reduce the expenditures of low-income families by 0.5 percent a year,” Kazimir told lawmakers.

Fico’s Smer party has ruled alone since winning an absolute majority in 2012 and remains by far the most popular party in the central European country of 5.4 million people.

The tax cut is part of a package of social measures ranging from a planned hike in the monthly minimum wage, to 400 euros from 380 euros, to a much publicized revamp of bathrooms in public hospitals.

Smer has expanded state control over sectors such as utilities to cap prices and has taken a tough stance against immigration that is popular with voters but has opened a rift with Germany and other western EU partners.

A survey by the Focus agency in September put support for Smer at 38 percent, compared to 44 percent in the last election.

If the party falls short of an absolute majority, it is still likely to lead the next coalition. Possible partners are the conservative Christian Democrats or a small nationalist party.