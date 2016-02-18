Final opinion polls show Slovak PM's Smer party lead shrinking

BRATISLAVA (Reuters) - Slovakia’s ruling leftist party is on course to win March 5 parliamentary elections but will probably lose it outright majority and will need a partner to form a government, two final opinion polls showed on Thursday.

A survey by the MVK agency said Smer would win 58 seats in the 150-member parliament with 32.5 percent support. It would have a slim majority of 77 seats together with the Slovak National Party, its most likely coalition partner.

A separate poll by the Focus agency saw Smer, led by Prime Minister Robert Fico, winning with 34.6 percent or 62 seats, and also forming a slim majority with the nationalists.

The polls were the last surveys before a two-week moratorium on polls starts on Saturday.

Smer now has an outright majority, holding 83 seats, but its double-digit lead over the closest challenger has shrunk gradually since late last year.

Newcomer centrist party Siet, which has sought to establish itself as the main opposition force, polled at 14.0 percent and would win 25 seats.

A strong result for Siet and other center-right and ethnic Hungarian parties could lead to a wider coalition led by Smer, a grand coalition of Siet and Smer, or a wide coalition of opposition parties that would eject Smer from power.

Fico has made immigration a main platform of his campaign. The opposition has focused on anti-corruption and promises of business-friendly reforms.

The two-time prime minister remains popular, in part thanks a package of social welfare measures in the last year. Those included increases in maternity benefits and halving the sales tax on some groceries. But he has also faced public protests in the recent weeks from teachers and nurses demanding higher wages.