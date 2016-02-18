Slovak PM Fico's party on course to win election, lose outright majority: Focus poll

BRATISLAVA (Reuters) - Slovakia’s ruling leftists are on course to win the March 5 parliamentary election with 34.6 percent support, but will likely lose their outright majority, the final poll by the Focus agency said on Thursday.

Prime Minister Robert Fico’s Smer party would win 62 seats in the 150-member parliament, the poll showed, and would have a narrow majority of 77 seats together with the Slovak National Party, its most likely coalition partner.

Smer now has an outright majority, holding 83 seats.