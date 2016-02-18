FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovak PM Fico's party on course to win election, lose outright majority: Focus poll
February 18, 2016 / 12:24 PM / 2 years ago

Slovak PM Fico's party on course to win election, lose outright majority: Focus poll

Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico (L) looks at Czech Republic's Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka during an extraordinary Visegrad Group summit aimed at resolving the migration crisis in Prague, Czech Republic, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRATISLAVA (Reuters) - Slovakia’s ruling leftists are on course to win the March 5 parliamentary election with 34.6 percent support, but will likely lose their outright majority, the final poll by the Focus agency said on Thursday.

Prime Minister Robert Fico’s Smer party would win 62 seats in the 150-member parliament, the poll showed, and would have a narrow majority of 77 seats together with the Slovak National Party, its most likely coalition partner.

Smer now has an outright majority, holding 83 seats.

Reporting By Tatiana Jancarikova; Editing by Dominic Evans

