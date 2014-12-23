Slovenia central bank governor calls for banks to be privatized

Bank of Slovenia Governor Bostjan Jazbec poses before an interview in Ljubljana September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

LJUBLJANA (Reuters) - Slovenia should press on with plans to privatize its banks to ensure their long-term stability and avoid having to sell them off cheaply at a later date, the Bank of Slovenia Governor Bostjan Jazbec said on Tuesday.

Slovenia narrowly avoided an international bailout last year after the euro zone country poured more than 3 billion euros ($3.67 billion) into its banks to prevent them from collapsing under a pile of bad loans.

Most of the country’s banks are still state-owned because Slovenia has been reluctant to sell them until now.

Jazbec, who also sits on the European Central Bank’s governing council, urged the government to sell the country’s second largest bank Nova KBM (NKBM) in 2015 and merge state-owned banks Abanka and Banka Celje as planned.

“Without that we might see a fire sale of banks in 2016 and 2017,” Jazbec told a news conference.

The government has said it will sell NKBM in the first quarter of 2015 while the largest bank, NLB, should be sold in 2017.

($1 = 0.8179 euros)