Top Slovenian banker urges privatization, reforms

LJUBLJANA (Reuters) - Slovenia’s top bank NLB is likely to pass an EU-wide stress test after nearly collapsing under bad loans in 2013, but the government must press on with selling state assets to ensure stability, its chief executive said.

Speaking at the Reuters Eastern Europe Investment Summit, Janko Medja, the head of Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB), said the bank plans to reduce its bad loans to 23 percent of all loans by the end of the year from 25 percent at present.

NLB was one of three banks the euro zone country’s government rescued in December, pumping in some 1.6 billion euros ($2 billion) to prevent it from collapsing under bad loans extended to local companies.

The bank posted a profit of 34 million euros in the first six months of this year and Medja confirmed his earlier forecast that the end-year profit would be some 16 million euros, compared with a loss of 1.44 billion in 2013.

“Our bank has this year increased market share in all banking sectors -- companies and citizens, loans and deposits --and we have very good liquidity,” Medja said, adding that was the reason that NLB took no ECB ultra-long loans, or TLTROs, earlier in September.

He said the bank might take on TLTROs in December but “in a limited extent”.

“We are facing a lack of good projects that we could finance, not a lack of financial resources,” Medja said.

He said privatization was necessary in Slovenia because it would enable firms to reduce excessive debt and take on fresh loans for new investment.

“I expect the government will continue with privatization as the state has proven many times that it does not have the knowledge and the resources to act as a good owner of companies,” said Medja.

Over the past decades Slovenia has been reluctant to privatize its major firms, banks and insurers. The state still controls about half of the economy.

Last year the government earmarked 15 firms for sale and three of them have been sold so far. The new center-left cabinet of Prime Minister Miro Cerar, sworn in earlier in September, has promised to keep on privatizing.

The government is at present trying to sell the country’s second largest bank, Nova KBM (NKBM), which was also rescued by the state last year.

Medja said he expected NLB to be sold “within the next couple of years”.

In the meantime, he said, state ownership was hampering the bank’s competitiveness because “the state cannot invest anything in the bank as that would be seen as state aid, which is not allowed under European rules.”

Medja said the government should also overhaul the labor market and the health and pension systems, to make the economy more competitive.

The government expects the economy will expand by some 2 percent this year thanks to higher exports and investment after two consecutive years of recession.