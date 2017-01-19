FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovenia allows hunters to kill 93 bears, 8 wolves this year
January 19, 2017 / 4:26 PM / in 9 months

Slovenia allows hunters to kill 93 bears, 8 wolves this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA (Reuters) - Slovenia will allow hunters to kill 93 brown bears and up to 8 wolves this year in order to keep those animal populations from growing, the government said in a statement on Thursday.

About 60 percent of Slovenia is covered by forest that is home to about 50 wolves and some 500 bears. That places Slovenia, which has a human population of 2 million, among the European countries with the highest density of bears.

People who live near forests often complain about damage done to their farm animals and property by wolves and bears so the government is determined to control their numbers. Last year, hunters killed 83 bears and 4 wolves.

Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Tom Heneghan

