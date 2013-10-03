Slovenia PM threatens to quit over party leadership challenge

LJUBLJANA (Reuters) - Slovenian Prime Minister Alenka Bratusek said on Thursday she would quit the government if she loses a party leadership battle on October 19, in what would mark a blow to the country’s bid to avert an international bailout.

The warning followed an announcement on Wednesday by Ljubljana mayor Zoran Jankovic, who created the Positive Slovenia party in 2011 but resigned over a corruption scandal, that he would challenge Bratusek for the party leadership.

“The fact is that someone else will have to try to form a government if I would not have sufficient support in the party,” Bratusek said. “It should be clear to everyone that the time for games is over.”