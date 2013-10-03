FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovenia PM threatens to quit over party leadership challenge
October 3, 2013 / 9:42 AM / 4 years ago

Slovenia PM threatens to quit over party leadership challenge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Slovenia's Prime Minister Alenka Bratusek speaks during an interview in Ljubljana September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

LJUBLJANA (Reuters) - Slovenian Prime Minister Alenka Bratusek said on Thursday she would quit the government if she loses a party leadership battle on October 19, in what would mark a blow to the country’s bid to avert an international bailout.

The warning followed an announcement on Wednesday by Ljubljana mayor Zoran Jankovic, who created the Positive Slovenia party in 2011 but resigned over a corruption scandal, that he would challenge Bratusek for the party leadership.

“The fact is that someone else will have to try to form a government if I would not have sufficient support in the party,” Bratusek said. “It should be clear to everyone that the time for games is over.”

Reporting by Marja Novak; Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Angus MacSwan

