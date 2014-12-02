Slovenian government, trade unions reach compromise on public sector cuts

LJUBLJANA (Reuters) - Slovenia’s government reached a compromise with trade unions on public sector savings late on Monday, agreeing to cut the number of civil servants by 1 percent next year, as part of efforts to reduce the budget deficit.

The euro zone member, which narrowly avoided an international bailout last year, hopes to reduce the deficit to below 3 percent of gross domestic product in 2015, as demanded by the European Commission, from an estimated 4.3 percent of GDP this year.

The government had initially aimed to cut the public sector workforce by 3 percent next year. Prime Minister Miro Cerar told reporters he was satisfied with the compromise although economists said the public sector savings may not be big enough for the government to meet its deficit target.

“Trade unions and the government proved that we can reach a smart and good agreement with both sides giving in,” Cerar told reporters late on Monday.

The agreement included prolonging a freeze, introduced this year, on public sector wages except for in the case of promotions. The wage freeze and job cuts will enable savings of around 350 million euros next year, compared with some 320 million euros this year, the government said.

“It is still possible that the government will manage to cut the deficit to below 3 percent with the help of economic growth although the public sector savings agreed are not big enough,” said Saso Stanovnik, chief economist of investment firm Alta Invest.

“In this way the government avoided trade union protests but relying on economic growth instead of cutting public sector wage bill is risky,” he added.

Last year Slovenia had to pour more than 3 billion euros into its mostly state-owned banks to prevent them from collapsing under a large amount of bad loans and enable the country to avoid a bailout.

Slovenia expects economic growth of at least 2 percent this year, after two consecutive years of recession, due to strong growth in exports and investment.

However, the government expects economic growth to ease to 1.6 percent in 2015 due to an expected slowdown in the European Union. Around 77 percent of Slovenia’s exports go to other EU countries.