Slovenia names deputy PM Bulc as candidate for EU commissioner
October 10, 2014 / 10:43 AM / 3 years ago

Slovenia names deputy PM Bulc as candidate for EU commissioner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA (Reuters) - Slovenia named Deputy Prime Minister Violeta Bulc on Friday as its new candidate to become a European Commissioner after former premier Alenka Bratusek quit the race.

Bulc became deputy prime minister and minister of development, strategic projects and cohesion last month, when Prime Minister Miro Cerar’s new centre-left cabinet was sworn in following a July snap election.

The 50-year-old is also a co-founder of Telemach, one of Slovenia’s top telecoms companies.

Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Andrew Heavens

