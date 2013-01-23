Junior party quits Slovenian ruling coalition, election looms

LJUBLJANA (Reuters) - A junior partner in Slovenia’s ruling coalition quit on Wednesday, stripping the government of its majority in parliament and dealing a blow to the troubled euro zone member’s efforts to avoid a bailout.
The Civic List said it had left the coalition after conservative Prime Minister Janez Jansa refused to resign over a corruption scandal. Jansa is expected to hold on at the helm of a minority government until parliament nominates a new prime minister or calls an early election.
