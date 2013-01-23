FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Junior party quits Slovenian ruling coalition, election looms
January 23, 2013 / 5:43 PM / in 5 years

Junior party quits Slovenian ruling coalition, election looms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Slovenia's Prime Minister Janez Jansa arrives at the European Union (EU) council headquarters for an EU leaders summit discussing the EU's long-term budget in Brussels November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

LJUBLJANA (Reuters) - A junior partner in Slovenia’s ruling coalition quit on Wednesday, stripping the government of its majority in parliament and dealing a blow to the troubled euro zone member’s efforts to avoid a bailout.

The Civic List said it had left the coalition after conservative Prime Minister Janez Jansa refused to resign over a corruption scandal. Jansa is expected to hold on at the helm of a minority government until parliament nominates a new prime minister or calls an early election.

Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Matt Robinson

