Slovenia plans 1.5 billion euros of new debt in 2015

LJUBLJANA (Reuters) - Slovenia will take on net new debt of 1.5 billion euros ($1.8 billion) in 2015 to cover the year’s budget deficit, Finance Minister Dusan Mramor said on Tuesday.

He did not give the net value of new debt in 2014 but Slovenia, which narrowly avoided an international bailout last year, issued about 5.5 billion euros of bonds this year.

Mramor told a news conference he was confident the deficit next year would be reduced to 2.8 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) from 5.3 percent this year, when it was pushed up by state recapitalizations of local banks Abanka and Banka Celje.

Mramor also said Slovenia planned a balanced budget by 2019. He expected no more state recapitalization of local banks in 2015, when they are due to establish a new saving fund to cover urgent capital needs of up to 345 million euros per year.

Last year the government had to pour more than 3 billion euros in local banks, which are mostly state-owned, in order to prevent them from collapsing under bad loans.

Mramor would not say whether Slovenia will issue bonds in the first quarter of the year, saying the timing will depend upon market conditions.

Slovenia has to repay a 5-year 1.1 billion euro bond in March 2015.

($1 = 0.8174 euros)