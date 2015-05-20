FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovenian doctor detained over deaths of seven patients: report
May 20, 2015 / 8:07 AM / 2 years ago

Slovenian doctor detained over deaths of seven patients: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA (Reuters) - A Slovenian doctor has been detained on suspicion of killing seven patients, media reported on Wednesday.

Police told Reuters in a written statement: “A criminal denunciation was filed for several criminal deeds .... One person is being detained.” Police did not name the suspect.

Media reports said the doctor was detained on Tuesday and had worked for UKC, the main hospital in the capital Ljubljana, before being fired in January over the suspicious death of an 83-year-old patient.

Euthanasia is forbidden in Slovenia.

Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Janet Lawrence

