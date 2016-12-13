Slovenian chambers say one extra holiday will hurt economy

LJUBLJANA (Reuters) - Two Slovenian business organizations said the country's economy would suffer after parliament voted on Tuesday to make Jan. 2 a labor-free holiday.

The Party of Modern Center, the centre-left party of Prime Minister Miro Cerar, proposed the change two weeks ago, saying it would help tourism and consumer spending.

But the Chamber of Commerce and Industry called the change "populist candy" and said the government had been too slow in reducing public debt, weak in fighting corruption and was lagging behind with reforms of the national health system.

"We expect the damage will be between 31 to 36 million euros and will show in January export figures as well as in the GDP," Branko Meh, the president of the Chamber of Craft and Small Business, told Reuters.

"It is inadmissible that the parliament introduces such a change without announcing it well ahead so that companies, which have contracts and delivery dates to meet, would have time to adapt to the change," Meh said.

January 2 was part of the New Year holidays in Slovenia for decades, until a centre-right government scrapped it in 2013 to boost the economy during an economic crisis.

The country narrowly avoided an international bailout of its banks in 2013, then returned to growth in 2014. It expects its export-oriented economy to expand by 2.9 percent in 2017, up from the 2.3 percent projected for this year.

Public debt is expected to fall to 80.2 percent of gross domestic product this year from 83.1 percent in 2015, its first decline since 2008. That would still leave it above the 60 percent of GDP limit set for countries in the euro zone.