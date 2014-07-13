Slovenia's Cerar says to meet EU economic goals, but path might change

LJUBLJANA (Reuters) - Miro Cerar, whose party was on course to win a parliamentary election in Slovenia on Sunday, said he would strive to meet economic goals agreed with the European Union but that the country would seek its “own ways” of getting there.

“Our party will aim for Slovenia to fulfill its EU obligations but within that we will seek our own ways to reach these goals in the best way for Slovenia,” Cerar told Reuters after exit polls put his party first with 36.9 percent of votes.