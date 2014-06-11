FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Slovenian court confirms July 13 as the date of general election
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 11, 2014 / 4:31 PM / 3 years ago

Slovenian court confirms July 13 as the date of general election

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LJUBLJANA (Reuters) - Slovenia’s Constitutional Court confirmed on Wednesday the country will hold a general election on July 13, as decided by President Borut Pahor on June 1 when he dismissed parliament.

The court rejected all three appeals of non-parliamentary parties and citizens who claimed the election should take place in the autumn rather than during the summer holidays in July.

“The constitution determines that elections have to be held at the latest two months after the parliament is dissolved,” the court said in a statement.

“If the president of Slovenia declared elections in the autumn, he would violate the constitution,” it added.

Slovenia must hold the snap election because center-left Prime Minister Alenka Bratusek resigned in May after losing the battle for the leadership of the Positive Slovenia party.

This will be the second early election in a row in a country that barely avoided an international bailout in December by pumping some 3.3 billion euros of government money in local banks to prevent them from collapsing because of bad loans.

The previous general election was held in December 2011.

Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Tom Heneghan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.