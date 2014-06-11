Slovenian court confirms July 13 as the date of general election

LJUBLJANA (Reuters) - Slovenia’s Constitutional Court confirmed on Wednesday the country will hold a general election on July 13, as decided by President Borut Pahor on June 1 when he dismissed parliament.

The court rejected all three appeals of non-parliamentary parties and citizens who claimed the election should take place in the autumn rather than during the summer holidays in July.

“The constitution determines that elections have to be held at the latest two months after the parliament is dissolved,” the court said in a statement.

“If the president of Slovenia declared elections in the autumn, he would violate the constitution,” it added.

Slovenia must hold the snap election because center-left Prime Minister Alenka Bratusek resigned in May after losing the battle for the leadership of the Positive Slovenia party.

This will be the second early election in a row in a country that barely avoided an international bailout in December by pumping some 3.3 billion euros of government money in local banks to prevent them from collapsing because of bad loans.

The previous general election was held in December 2011.