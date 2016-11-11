Trading in Gorenje suspended after Panasonic decides against takeover

LJUBLJANA (Reuters) - Trading in Slovenia's household appliances maker Gorenje (GORE.LJ) was suspended on Friday after Japanese investor Panasonic Corporation (6752.T) decided against taking over Gorenje in which it has a stake of 10.74 percent.

The Ljubljana bourse told Reuters trading was suspended because the bids showed its share price would fall by more than the 15 percent which is the bourse's limit for a daily fall. It added trading will resume on Monday regardless of the size of the fall.

On Thursday shares of Gorenje, which has market capitalization of 211 million euros, were suspended amid expectations of a news release following the firm's supervisory board meeting. When last traded on Wednesday the share price eased by one percent to 8.62 euros.

"Gorenje's share could fall by some 40 to 50 percent when trading is released due to the collapse of takeover expectations," said Iztok Trobec from the treasury of Dezelna Banka.

"Following that the share should start rising slowly due to good business results," he added.

Shares of Gorenje, whose products include ovens, refrigerators and washing machines, have risen by about 31 percent since July 25 when Panasonic announced a possible takeover and by a total of 87 percent since the start of the year on takeover speculation.

The blue-chip SBI index .SBITOP has risen 5.6 percent since the start of 2016.

On Thursday Gorenje said Panasonic had decided not to increase its stake in the firm following due diligence. It also reported a group net profit of 4.1 million euros in the first nine months of the year versus a loss of 9.4 million in the same period of 2015.