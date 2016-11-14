FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
November 14, 2016 / 2:15 PM / 9 months ago

Gorenje shares down 30 percent after Panasonic rules out takeover

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A worker arranges washing machines at a factory of Slovenia's largest household appliances maker Gorenje in Velenje May 11, 2010.Srdjan Zivulovic

LJUBLJANA (Reuters) - Shares in Slovenian household appliances group Gorenje fell by 30 percent to 6 euros on Monday after Japan's Panasonic Corporation decided against a takeover of the company in which it holds a 10.74 percent stake.

Trading in the shares resumed on Monday, having been suspended on Thursday after the Panasonic decision. Analysts said the price could fall further in the coming days, given that Gorenje's share had climbed by 87 percent since the end of 2015 on takeover speculation.

Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
