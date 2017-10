Positive Slovenia (PS) leader Alenka Bratusek comes to an interview after the parliament dismissed Slovenia's Prime Minister Janez Jansa's ruling coalition in Ljubljana February 27, 2013. . REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

LJUBLJANA (Reuters) - The Slovenian parliament confirmed on Wednesday new Prime Minister Alenka Bratusek’s center-left government whose first priorities are to revive the economy, save the country’s ailing banks and avoid an international bailout.

The 14-member cabinet will replace the conservative government of former prime minister Janez Jansa, ousted by parliament last month after losing its majority in January over a corruption scandal.