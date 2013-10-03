FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovenian PM's party postpones congress to avert political crisis
October 3, 2013 / 3:40 PM / 4 years ago

Slovenian PM's party postpones congress to avert political crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA (Reuters) - The party of Slovenian Prime Minister Alenka Bratusek said on Thursday it would postpone its congress to prevent a political crisis.

The postponement of the center-left Positive Slovenia’s congress, due to take place on October 19, followed an announcement by Ljubljana mayor Zoran Jankovic that he planned to challenge Bratusek for the party leadership.

“The executive board of the party supports Alenka Bratusek as the prime minister and the president of the party. We are putting the interest of the state ahead of the interest of the party,” deputy party president Masa Kociper told reporters.

Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Kevin Liffey

