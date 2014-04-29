Slovenia PM wants early elections by July

Slovenia's Prime Minister Alenka Bratusek speaks with the media after parliamentary voting session over budget in Ljubljana November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

LJUBLJANA (Reuters) - Slovenian Prime Minister Alenka Bratusek said on Tuesday she would remain in her role until early elections which she would like to see by July.

Bratusek, whose policies helped Slovenia avoid an international bailout last year, lost the leadership of her Positive Slovenia party at the weekend, plunging the euro zone country into a new crisis and rattling its bond market investors.

“Nothing is the same after Friday. It is fair to give people a chance to say who they want to run the country in the next four years,” Bratusek told reporters.