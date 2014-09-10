Slovenian parliament to vote on approving new government on September 18

Miro Cerar, leader of the Miro Cerar Party (SMC) speaks in parliament after his confirmation as new Prime Minister in Ljubljana August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

LJUBLJANA (Reuters) - Slovenia’s parliament will vote on approving Prime Minister elect Miro Cerar’s new center-left coalition government on Sept 18, the assembly’s spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

Cerar, whose Party of Miro Cerar (SMC) won a snap election in July, has formed a coalition with pensioners’ party Desus and the center-left Social Democrats. Together they hold 52 out of parliament’s 90 seats, making the approval of the new government a near certainty.

He has promised to bring economy professor Dusan Mramor back as finance minister in the country which narrowly avoided an international bailout for its banks in December.

One of Mramor’s main jobs will be cutting the budget deficit to 3 percent of GDP in 2015, as demanded by the European Commission. He held the post from 2002 to 2004.

Cerar has said he will also continue with privatization, seen as a key step towards consolidating Slovenia’s public finances, though he sell-offs would be “strategically considered”.