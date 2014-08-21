Former Slovenian finance minister Mramor set for return

LJUBLJANA (Reuters) - The party of Slovenia’s next prime minister said on Thursday it would nominate economics professor and former finance minister Dusan Mramor to head the finance ministry in a new government due to be formed within weeks.

Mramor served as finance minister in a center-left government from 2002 to 2004, a period of significant tax increases.

Miro Cerar, whose center-left SMC party won a July snap election, was nominated as prime minister on Tuesday and parliament is expected to endorse him on Monday next week. Cerar is expected to form his cabinet by mid-September.