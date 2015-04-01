Slovenia education minister resigns after five days in office

LJUBLJANA (Reuters) - Slovenia’s Education Minister Klavdija Markez resigned on Wednesday after only five days in office following local media reports that her master’s degree thesis was a plagiarism.

Markez, a member of Prime Minister Miro Cerar’s Party of Modern Center, was confirmed as a minister on Friday after her predecessor Stanka Setnikar Cankar resigned in March following an Anti-Corruption Commission report that she received a large amount of extra income from public institutions over the past decade. Cankar denied any wrongdoing.

No comment on Markez was immediately available from the Education Ministry.

Markez is the fourth minister to leave the six-month-old cabinet, while parliament is expected to dismiss Defense Minister Janko Veber in the coming weeks because he asked the army secret service to analyze the possible security implications of the expected privatization of telecoms operator Telekom Slovenia.