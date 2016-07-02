Slovenian PM to decide on foreign minister's resignation by Tuesday

Slovenia's Prime Minister Miro Cerar arrives at a European Union leaders summit addressing the talks about the so-called Brexit and the migrants crisis in Brussels, Belgium February 18, 2016.

LJUBLJANA (Reuters) - Slovenia's Prime Minister Miro Cerar said on Saturday he would decide by Tuesday on whether to accept the resignation of Foreign Minister Karl Erjavec.

Erjavec offered to resign on Thursday over a scandal involving a leaked tape that led to a breakdown in the country's international border arbitration with neighboring Croatia.

Cerar told reporters he was surprised by the offer of resignation, which came at an "inappropriate time" and said "there are no clear reasons to dismiss the minister".

Erjavec was not personally involved in the scandal but as foreign minister at the time of the scandal he felt he should offer to resign.

He tendered his resignation a few hours after the Permanent Court of Arbitration in the Hague decided on Thursday to continue with its work on reaching a decision on the border line between Slovenia and Croatia.

Twenty five years after the break-up of federal Yugoslavia, Slovenia and Croatia still disagree over their land and sea border.

Croatia withdrew from the arbitration last year after a leak of a tape showed that a Slovenian judge on the arbitration panel had exchanged confidential information with an official at Slovenia's foreign ministry.

Analysts expect that Cerar will reject the resignation offer from Erjavec, who is also the head of the minor coalition party Desus.

Cerar also urged the management of the company that runs Slovenia's only port, state-owned Luka Koper, to ensure that the port starts operating again after employees have halted operations since Friday, demanding the resignation of Infrastructure Minister Peter Gaspersic.

They claim Gaspersic poses an obstacle to the port's development by not supporting an expansion of the railway line from the port. Their protests led to the resignation on Friday of Marko Jazbec, head of Slovenian Sovereign Holding which has overall supervision of state firms.

"I will not accept that workers run state companies or the state itself," Cerar said. The protests at the port, which forced Slovenian Railways to halt cargo traffic across the country, was causing losses to domestic and foreign firms, he said.