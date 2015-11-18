Slovenia says police strike won't affect security

LJUBLJANA (Reuters) - A police strike which began in Slovenia on Wednesday was not expected to have any impact on people’s security, the interior minister said, though the prime minister condemned the action as “irresponsible” given the challenges facing Europe.

Police who are striking over demands for pay rises of 35 percent, better equipment and more personnel, are required by law to continue providing security services even during the stoppage, which trade unions say will continue indefinitely.

“The strike will be in line with legislation so we do not expect it to affect the security of citizens,” Interior Minister Vesna Gyorkos Znidar told a news conference on Tuesday, saying the police demands were “legitimate”.

But Prime Minister Miro Cerar, whose country is a main Balkan staging post for migrants en route to Germany and Austria, denounced the police action at a time when, he said, the situation in Europe was so tense.

Condemning their action as “irresponsible”, he said: “This is the only country in Europe where the police are on strike (at present) and that is shameful”.

Talks with police trade unions would continue, he said, adding: “I cannot allow an extortion of the state”.

The average gross monthly wage for a Slovenian policeman was 1,721 euros $1,834) in September, according to police figures. A big wage increase for police would further jeopardize government efforts to reduce the budget deficit to 2.3 percent in 2016 from 2.9 percent expected this year.

Slovenia has already raised the deficit target to reflect the costs of dealing with the migrant crisis.

More than 232,000 migrants have entered Slovenia since mid-October, when Hungary closed its border with Croatia and pushed the migrant route to Austria and Germany westwards.

It has so far erected about 37 kms (23 miles) of temporary fence on its border with Croatia to help manage the influx in which the police and army are being assisted by about 190 policemen from other EU states.

($1 = 0.9381 euros)