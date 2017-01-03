FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
SM Energy to sell some Eagle Ford assets for $800 million
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
January 3, 2017 / 11:56 AM / 8 months ago

SM Energy to sell some Eagle Ford assets for $800 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas producer SM Energy Co (SM.N) said on Tuesday it would sell certain assets in the Eagle Ford shale of South Texas to a unit of KKR (KKR.N) for $800 million.

The assets, operated by a third-party, include about 37,500 net acres and related pipeline infrastructure.

The assets produced about 27,260 net boed (barrels of oil equivalent per day) in the third quarter of 2016, SM Energy said.

The sale to Venado Oil and Gas LLC is expected to close in the first quarter of 2017.

SM Energy has been trying to boost its presence in the Permian basin in west Texas and eastern New Mexico, while divesting assets elsewhere.

The company said in October it would buy 35,700 net acres in west Texas's Howard and Martin counties for about $1.6 billion.

Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.