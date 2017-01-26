SMA Solar forecasts decline in 2017 results on drop in prices

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - SMA Solar (S92G.DE), the world's largest maker of solar inverters, forecast a decline in sales and earnings for this year due to high price pressure.

"The fiscal year 2017 will certainly not be easy for SMA," Chief Executive Pierre-Pascal Urbon said in a statement on Thursday, adding that SMA would present new products at an investor day on Friday that would help improve margins from 2018 onward.

Group sales will fall to between 830 million and 900 million euros ($889-964 million) in 2017 from 940 million last year, when average selling prices dropped almost 20 percent, SMA said.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) will decline to 70 to 90 million euros from more than 140 million, it said.