FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
SMA Solar forecasts decline in 2017 results on drop in prices
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
January 26, 2017 / 12:57 PM / 7 months ago

SMA Solar forecasts decline in 2017 results on drop in prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - SMA Solar (S92G.DE), the world's largest maker of solar inverters, forecast a decline in sales and earnings for this year due to high price pressure.

"The fiscal year 2017 will certainly not be easy for SMA," Chief Executive Pierre-Pascal Urbon said in a statement on Thursday, adding that SMA would present new products at an investor day on Friday that would help improve margins from 2018 onward.

Group sales will fall to between 830 million and 900 million euros ($889-964 million) in 2017 from 940 million last year, when average selling prices dropped almost 20 percent, SMA said.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) will decline to 70 to 90 million euros from more than 140 million, it said.

Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Harro ten Wolde

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.