Models hold a Samsung 'Galaxy S3 mini' (R) phone and a 'Galaxy S3' phone during the mini's world premiere in Frankfurt October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski (

SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co, the world’s top handset maker, sold 63 million smartphones in the fourth quarter and commanded a 29 percent share of the global smartphone market, a report by research firm Strategy Analytics showed on Friday.

In 2012, Samsung sold 213 million smartphones with a 30 percent market share, followed by Apple Inc, which sold 135.8 million iPhones with a 19 percent market share, the report said.