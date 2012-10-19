SMA Solar shares seen plunging on potential 2013 loss

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Shares in SMA Solar (S92G.DE), Germany’s top solar company, were indicated 14.4 percent lower in pre-market trading on Friday, after it said on Thursday it could not rule out an operating loss for next year, due to a global industry crisis.

The company also said it will cut 450 employees worldwide and stop using 600 temporary staff.

