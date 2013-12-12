SMFG says to buy Perella Weinberg's U.S. rail car lease business

A man walks past a Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation signboard at its Tokyo branch January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (8316.T) said on Thursday it will acquire U.S. rail car leasing business Flagship Rail Services LLC from a fund managed by Perella Weinberg Partners LP.

The fund, Perella Weinberg Asset Based Value strategy, had bought the rail car leasing business from American International Group (AIG.N) in 2011.

Reuters reported in September that Perella Weinberg was looking to sell Flagship Rail Services.