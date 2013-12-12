FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SMFG says to buy Perella Weinberg's U.S. rail car lease business
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
December 12, 2013 / 7:25 AM / 4 years ago

SMFG says to buy Perella Weinberg's U.S. rail car lease business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man walks past a Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation signboard at its Tokyo branch January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (8316.T) said on Thursday it will acquire U.S. rail car leasing business Flagship Rail Services LLC from a fund managed by Perella Weinberg Partners LP.

The fund, Perella Weinberg Asset Based Value strategy, had bought the rail car leasing business from American International Group (AIG.N) in 2011.

Reuters reported in September that Perella Weinberg was looking to sell Flagship Rail Services.

Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Shinichi Saoshiro

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.