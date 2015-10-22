FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Exclusive: SMFG to book first-half impairment loss of $500 million on BTPN stake - sources
October 22, 2015 / 7:47 AM / 2 years ago

Exclusive: SMFG to book first-half impairment loss of $500 million on BTPN stake - sources

Taro Fuse, Taiga Uranaka

2 Min Read

Men enter the headquarters of Japanese bank Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (SMBC) in Tokyo July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

TOKYO (Reuters) - Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (SMFG) is planning to book an impairment loss of around $500 million on its minority stake in Indonesian lender PT Bank Tabungan Pensiunan Nasional Tbk (BTPN), sources with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

Japan’s third-largest lender by assets will book a 60 billion yen loss for the April-September period after shares of BTPN fell sharply this year in tandem with Indonesia’s broader market, said the sources, who were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

SMFG spent a total of $1.5 billion over the past two years to buy 40 percent of BTPN for 6,500 rupiah per share. As of end-September, BTPN shares traded at around 2,900 rupiah.

An SMFG spokesman declined to comment, saying the bank is still in the process of compiling its first-half earnings results, which are due on Nov. 13.

The Japanese bank forecast in May it would make a annual net profit of 760 billion yen, up 0.8 percent from the previous year.

Indonesia, Southeast Asia’s biggest economy, saw growth in the second quarter drop to its slowest since 2009, hit by the slump in commodities prices.

Unlike its bigger rival Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc, which has built up a sizable presence in the United States, SMFG has taken what it calls “Asia-centric” strategy by betting on Asia’s growth potential.

($1 = 119.6800 yen)

Reporting by Taro Fuse and Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Chris Gallagher and Edwina Gibbs

