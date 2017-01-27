Japan's SMFG posts smaller third-quarter profit, low interest rates drag

A man walk past a signboard of Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation's signboard at its branch in Tokyo, Japan, January 25, 2017. Picture taken on January 25, 2017.

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG) posted a 22 percent drop in quarterly profits on Friday, as the country's third-largest lender continued to struggle in an ultra-low interest rate environment.

Weak economic growth has stifled demand for corporate loans in Japan for years, and lenders were dealt another blow in early 2016 when the central bank turned to negative rates - a move that has so far failed to encourage new borrowing.

Profits for top Japanese banks have been falling ever since, pushing them to search for new sources of profit beyond lending, such as wealth management.

For October-December quarter, SMFG reported a net profit of 185.48 billion yen ($1.61 billion), versus 238.11 billion yen a year earlier. Two analysts on an average had estimated profits at 175.2 billion yen, Thomson Reuters data shows.

Apart from the impact of negative rates, lower profits at its banking unit SMBC and higher expenses also weighed on the lender's results, SMFG said in a statement.

Japan's top two lenders, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Mizuho Financial Group, will announce results next week. Both firms reported falls in first-half profits, hit by Japan's negative rate policy.

To counter an overall trend of squeezed loan margins, SMFG has been looking to bolster its wealth management business.

The lender said it was set to hire as many as 17 people from Barclays Bank Plc [BARCR.UL] as the two firms shut a private banking unit they jointly operated in the country.

The bankers will join SMBC and brokerage unit SMBC Nikko, a spokesman for the latter said. SMBC Nikko recorded a special loss of 11.2 billion yen to end the tie-up.

But the SMFG-Barclays business alliance, which currently manages assets of 450 billion yen and employs around 40 bankers - will continue, the spokesman said, without giving details.

SMFG kept its full-year net profit forecast at 700 billion yen, up 8.2 percent from the previous year, when it booked provisions for its consumer finance unit, versus an average estimate of 704.5 billion yen from a poll of 17 analysts.

SMFG shares ended up 1.8 percent at 4,598 yen ahead of the earnings announcement, compared with a 0.3 percent gain for the broader TOPIX.