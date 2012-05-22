FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Citigroup says cautious on U.S. small-, mid-cap cos
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 22, 2012 / 10:25 AM / 5 years ago

Citigroup says cautious on U.S. small-, mid-cap cos

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A Citibank sign on a bank branch in midtown Manhattan, New York, November 17, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Segar

(Reuters) - Citigroup said it has a cautious view on the U.S. small-and mid-cap companies on concerns over earnings pressure in the second half amid the euro zone crisis and the political uncertainty in the United States.

Analyst Scott Chronert downgraded the small and mid-cap technology sector to “market weight”, saying expectations for margin improvement for the group may be tough to meet even as valuations remain attractive.

Chronert upgraded the health care and utilities sectors to “overweight” on valuation.

The consumer staples sector was upgraded to “market weight” from “underweight” by the analyst, who noted that positive earnings estimate revisions have been on the rise for these companies.

He maintained his “market weight” rating on consumer discretionary, industrials, materials, and telecom sectors, and an “underweight” on financials.

The analyst added business process outsourcing provider Convergys Corp, biopharmaceutical company Amarin Corp and Great Plains Energy Co to his focus list, while removing ExlService Holdings Inc.

The S&P MidCap 400 index closed at 925.63 points, while the Russell 2000 closed at 764.64 points on Monday.

Reporting by Aditi Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Tenzin Pema and Maju Samuel

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.